MICHAEL Kaoma has continued with his prolific form, scoring six points in seven rounds to emerge victorious at the 2023 Luanshya Open Tournament. Besides qualifying for the national chess team for the 2023 season, the Luanshya event became Kaoma’s third major tournament to win this year, after bagging the 2023 Kansanshi Mine North-Western Province Open and Copperbelt Open Festival tournaments. In Luanshya, Kaoma who was ranked second started the two-day contest with five straight victories against Brighton Chiumya, Goma Panji, Aaron Chibambo, International Master (IM) Kelvin Chumfwa, and Bornface Ngonga. In the last two rounds he cooled down to settle for back-to-back draws against William Mwape and Kennedy Kanyoka, amassing a total of six points. He was level on points…...



