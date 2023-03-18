ZAMBIA coach Avram Grant believes he has picked the best team possible for his debut matches in the back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho. Grant has unveiled a 27-man squad that is highlighted by USA-based defender Aime Mabika who will be making his competitive debut following his naturalisation and a year after his first call-up for the three-nations friendly tournament in Turkey. Zesco United striker Lazarus Kambole also ends his three-year exile from the team. Grant has also added some interesting faces namely Teddy Khumalo, Patson Kwataine, Kennedy Musonda and Joseph Phiri. Leicester City forward Patson Daka, Ranger’s Fashion Sakala, Lameck Banda and Clatous Chama are among the key foreign-based players summoned. Speaking in an interview yesterday in Lusaka, Grant said…...



