FORMER national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has tipped the Under 23 team not to be intimidated by Egypt ahead of tomorrow’s Africa Cup first-leg qualifier in Cairo. He gave the team a quick pep talk when he found players having breakfast in a dining hall yesterday. Micho, who is in Egypt with the Uganda national team for their Africa qualifier against Tanzania, was excited to meet Zambian players and delegation. He urged the team not be intimidated by Egypt but rather play knowing that they are facing a side that is human and scared of Zambia. “Don’t be intimidated by their presence. You are gladiators and you have that fight in you. You are playing against people who are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.