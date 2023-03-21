ZAMBIA has been drawn in Pool B of the PacificAus Sports Netball Series set City of Gold Coast in Queensland State, Australia next month. Team coach, Charles Zulu says the draw is fair. Meanwhile, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Elias Munshya says the team’s participation in the tournament will put the country on the World Map. The team will face two-time champions Tonga, Singapore and Kenya. Zambia will open the tournament against Kenya on April 24 in what would be a repeat of the Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers held in Pretoria, South Africa in August last year where they won 47-30. On April 25 they will take on Singapore, a team they defeated 50-45 in the 2016 Mission Foods…...



