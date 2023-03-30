NETBALL national team coach Lazarus Tembo has named a provisional 16-member squad ahead of the PacificAus Sports netball series set for Gold Coast in Queensland State, Australia next month. Tembo has named a team that mostly comprises of players that competed at the Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers in South Africa last year but has also seen the inclusion of Prison defender Ethel Pamba who was instrumental in making sure Prison Leopards won the Netball Zambia Open Tournament. Speaking in an interview after unveiling his team yesterday, Tembo said he was confident the players picked would perform to the expectations. “The PacificAus series presents to us an opportunity to improve our global rankings and I am confident that the team…...



