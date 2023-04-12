ZAMBIA’S readiness for the FIFA Women’s World Cup has been brought into question with the team suffering a 5-0 loss to South Korea in an international friendly yesterday. The loss means the team has conceded 10 goals in the two matches against Korea who are also World Cup bound. On Friday, the team lost 5-2 in the first preparatory match. In this game, Zambia was hoping to show some of improvement but Bruce Mwape’s ladies put up a worse performance instead. Korea ran the show from the word go, they sent the first warning shot in the opening three minutes through Kim Hyeri who had her free kick go wide. Four minutes later, skipper Barbara Banda had a chance to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.