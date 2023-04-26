SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says government has made a huge investment as host of the 2023 Under-18 and 20 Confederation of African Athletes (CAA) Championships and expects medals from the athletes. The tournament gets underway tomorrow at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the official opening of the CAA Congress at the Mulugushi Conference Centre, Wednesday, Nkandu said the government had funded 98 percent of the championships. He said it was an honour to host the prestigious championships, adding that athletes should emerge victorious on home soil. “We have been given an opportunity to host the tournament and we should become triumphant on home soil. That’s not our duty but Zambia Athletics’…....



