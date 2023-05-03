ZAMBIA’S struggles at the ongoing Confederation of Africa Athletics ( CAA) U18 and U20 championships has continued with most athletes tumbling in the finals of their respective competitions. With only a day to the close of the tournament, the country’s medal count stands at five, two silver and three bronze. In the 4×400 mixed relays, Zambia tumbled in the finals to finish fifth with the pairings of Thompson Mbewe, Henry Fulumaka, Emeldah Kunjila and Susan Nwayse. Mbewe started the race strong, managing to handover the button while in first position to Nwayse who failed to maintain the distance and was overtaken by four opponents before handing over to Fulumaka. In the last 400m, Kunjila tried her best to catch up…...



