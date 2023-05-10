ZAMBIA’S hopes of winning a medal sunk in the Nile after boxers Patrick Chinyemba and Andrews Chilata were yesterday eliminated from the ongoing 2023 World Boxing Championships at the quarterfinal stage in Uzbekistan. Chinyemba and Chilata were the country’s last hope to reap a medal at the championship after Steven Zimba was eliminated from the competition in the round of 64. Flyweight Chinyemba failed despite putting up a spirited fight against tournament favourite Martin Molina of Spain. The 20-year-old suffered a 4-3 split-point decision loss to the devastation of many fans that had thronged the boxing Arena to have a glance at the ongoing championships. Chinyemba started strong, winning round one 5-0 and impressing with an aggressive approach that saw…...



