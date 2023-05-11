Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued Kings of Africa Sporting Agency with a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO) statue. Kings of Africa is a sporting agency working with the Ministry of Sport in the staging of the exhibition match between Barcelona Legends and the 2012 AFCON-winning players. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu confirmed the development in an interview, Wednesday, stating that the benefit of the PBO would be tax exemptions, eligibility for funding, increased credibility and access to resources, networks, and legal recognition. “The corporate world and organisations working in Zambia must take advantage of the PBO status to develop sports in Zambia especially since they will recover their funds through tax exemptions and rebates from Zambia Revenue Authority. May…...