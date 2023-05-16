NATIONAL boxing team coach Wisdom Mudenda says the performance of boxers at the just-ended 2023 World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan indicates that Zambia’s future at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is bright. Speaking in an interview on Monday, Mudenda said he was impressed and proud of the performance of the three boxers representing the country in Uzbekistan. Mudenda said the World Championships were not a small tournament but one of the biggest in the art of boxing, adding that reaching the quarter-finals was a clear indication that Zambia was headed in the right direction. “As a coach, I am happy with the performance of the boxers. The World Championship is not a small tournament but one of the biggest in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.