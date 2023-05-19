ZAMBIA Boxing Federation (ZBF) president Dan Chiteule says the ever-increasing prize money in amateur boxing is a clear indication that the future is bright. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Chiteule said ZBF was motivated by the increased prize money as its boxers would get their value whenever they represented the country well. “The future of amateur boxing in the world is bright and this is clear looking at the continued increase in prize monies. There are a lot of positives in terms of prize money which should be motivation to our boxers. As ZBF, we are motivated by the continued increase in prize money as our boxers will now get their value whenever they represent the country well,” Chiteule said…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.