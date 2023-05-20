THE Lusaka Golf Club was today sent into a frenzy after South African golfer Luke Jerling sunk a hole-in-one in the 16th hole to win a Peugeot 2008 model valued at US$47,500 (K885, 375) at the ongoing Zanaco Masters golf Championships. And Zambia’s only hope at the tournament Sydney Wemba has continued with his good exploits, finishing day three with a total score of six under par 210 and a day score of Three Under par 69. Meanwhile, Englishman David Wicks has reclaimed leadership of the tournament with a total score of 15 Under par 201 and a day score of Four Under 67. Jerling won himself a brand new Peugeot for his exploits, sponsored by HAZIDA Motors in partnership…...



