THE Zambia Under-17 girl’s handball team started their campaign at the Zone Six International Handball Federation (IHF) championship on a bright note after thumping Malawi 44-19. The Musa Kambundu drilled side put up a brilliant performance to announce its intentions of winning the IHF Zone Six championships that act as qualifiers for the IHF Continental set for August in Morocco. Forwards Patricia Namwinga and Mary Matatoka were in fine form, scoring five goals past Malawi in the first two minutes in a game that saw Zambia dominate from start to finish. Kambundu’s girls ended the first half leading 19-9 before extending their lead to 44-19 in the second half to ensure they collected maximum points. Zambia will face Madagascar in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.