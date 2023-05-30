WOMEN’S National team skipper Barbra Banda says the overwhelming support by Jewels of Africa will spur the team to a confident showing at their debut FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Jewels of Africa yesterday donated $5,000 as part of its support to the Copper Queens ahead of their World Cup Journey that kicks off in July. The company designed a football necklace with a 71.62ct Zambian Black Tourmaline (Schorl), wrapped in a dome-shaped outer shell in Zambian 95% pure Silver. The necklace was bought by Higer Bus Zambia Limited following an auction at a Gala dinner last week. Speaking in an interview after receiving the dummy cheque on behalf of the team, skipper…...