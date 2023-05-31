THE Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) has with immediate effect suspended 10 members of the Under 17 and 20 girls handball squads over the age-cheating saga that led to the disqualification of the teams at the International Handball Federation (IHF) Zone Six tournament in South Africa. HAZ president Victor Banda confirmed the development in an interview with Goal Diggers yesterday. Zambia was on Friday last week disqualified from the championship in the semi-final stage on the pretext of age cheating. Banda revealed that the association had suspended the entire technical benches including team managers and technical director, adding that they had given them 10 working days to give HAZ reasons why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. He…...



