ZAMBIA B coach Mumamba Numba has admitted that there is still a lot of work to be done if his team is to defend its COSAFA title after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Morocco’s U23 side on Monday night at the Stade Prince Mouley Abdullah in Rabat. Despite the team putting up an improved performance exactly a week after it was stunned 3-0 by Kuwait in Cairo, the Numba tutored side failed to live up to its expectations. A brace from Anime El Ouazani and a goal from Ismail Saibari were enough to earn Morocco a victory as it prepares for the U23 AFCON tournament that swings into action next month. Speaking during the post-match interview, Numba said his bench…...



