ATLASMARA Bank has extended its K2.2 million shirt sponsorship deal with MTN Super Division side Zesco United for one more year. And Zesco has hailed FAZ Patron Hakainde Hichilema for delivering a successful debt restructuring which club chairperson Maxwell Seya says improves Zambia’s outlook for a sustainable economic turnaround. Speaking at the club’s end-of-season awards gala held at Protea Hotel in Ndola, Atlas Mara acting Chief Executive Officer Bobbline Cheembela said his firm was renewing the deal because it believed Zesco United was one of the good things in the sport. Cheembela said his firm was proud to be part of Zesco’s journey as well as the country’s sports evolution and as such, it would continue to partner with the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.