“IT was a successful career, and I am hanging up my boots and gloves because I have done my part”. These were the words of 2012 AFCON winning goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene after announcing his retirement from active football. Known for his penalty-saving and penalty-taking abilities, Mweene, 38, retires as one of Africa’s best-celebrated goalkeepers to have ever played the beautiful game. The former Zambian international announced his retirement on Monday night during an interview with the Mamelodi Sundowns media team. During the interview, Mweene described his football career as a success and said he achieved his dreams. “After consulting my family and listening to my body, it tells me it’s tired, I have decided to retire from football. It was…...



