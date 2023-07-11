WOMEN’S national team coach Bruce Mwape says the first-round bye his team has received in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers will give his charges more time to prepare for their games. Zambia will be joining the fray in the second round and will be waiting for the winner of the first-round match between Angola and Sudan. Speaking during an interview with the FAZ media in New Zealand, Mwape said while the first-round bye was good, one fact was that Zambia would still need to play and qualify for the African women’s football festival set for Morocco again. “It’s not a relief to be exempted from the first round but somehow, this will give us time to…...



