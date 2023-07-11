ZAMBIA faces Seychelles this afternoon at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban hunting for a vital Group B victory in their final preliminary stage game that can push them to the semi-finals. The defending Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup champions are still playing catch-up in Group B despite securing their first 3 points of the competition on Sunday when they clinched a 2-1 win over Comoros in another must-win encounter after losing 1-0 to Malawi on match day one. Zambia is second on 3 points following its win over third-placed Comoros, who also have three points. However the Chipolopolo remain behind Group B leaders Malawi, who maintained a tight grip on affairs after beating Seychelles 2-0 in Sunday night’s late kickoff to clinch…...



