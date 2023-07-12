THE Chipolopolo are keeping their fingers crossed that the two goals they conceded in their 4-2 win against Seychelles would not cost them a semi-final slot at the ongoing Hollywood Bets COSAFA championships in Durban. Despite winning against Seychelles yesterday, the Moses Sichone-coached side was by press time still waiting to know its fate as to whether it would progress as best losers with other group matches still ongoing. Goals apiece from Albert Kangwanda, Killian Kanguluma, Fredrick Mulambia, and Golden Mashata ensured victory for the defending champions. However, Sichone was left fuming at his players for allowing two late goals in the encounter. Malawi progressed to the semi-finals as group winners having managed nine points from three games while Zambia…...



