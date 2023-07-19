CHIPOLOPOLO arrived home to a thunderous welcome at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport after successfully defending the Cosafa Cup title in Durban, South Africa. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu led government and FAZ officials in receiving the team that touched down at the airport at exactly 12:45 hrs. Chipolopolo successfully defended the 2023 Hollywood Bets Cosafa title after outwitting Lesotho courtesy of a Moyela Libamba lone goal at the King Zwelithini Stadium. The victory saw Zambia lift its seventh Cosafa title and was Chipolopolo’s third triumph in Durban after previously emerging victorious in 2019 and 2022. It was also the first time that the team has recorded back-to-back Cosafa Cup triumphs since 1997 and 1998, during the inaugural two editions. The…...



