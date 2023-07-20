COPPER Queens assistant coach Florence Mwila says the team is not intimidated ahead of their opening World Cup match against Japan in New Zealand. Zambia are aiming to start their World Cup run on a good note when they face Japan this Saturday. Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mwila said it was important for the team to start the competition well. “The first game is always tricky because it is a decider. How you start the tournament determines how you are going to end but I think we are ready as a team,” Mwila said. “We need to refocus and look at how we are able to beat Japan, nothing really intimidates the Copper Queens but we know that they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.