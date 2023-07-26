THE Zambia rugby Seven’s team has been drawn in Pool B of the Rugby Africa 7’s tournament set for Harare, Zimbabwe in September. The Andrew Kaminsa tutored side has been pitted with rivals Kenya, Nigeria, and Namibia in a tournament set to run from September 16-17. With the winners of the tournament poised to win an automatic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Kaminsa has described the draw as fair. Kaminsa said the team would do everything possible to win the tournament and qualify for the Paris Games. He said there was nothing new about the draws, having faced all the teams before in previous competitions. “Nothing is new to us. We have played all these teams in our…...



