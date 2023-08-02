AFCON winning goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene believes that the women’s game is on the rise following Zambia’s appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Mweene says the Zambia women’s national team is going places and has counselled players to invest their World Cup appearance bonuses. The Copper Queens on Monday bade farewell to the tournament with a laboured 3-1 victory over Costa Rica, after losing against Japan and Spain to get eliminated at the group stage. In an interview, Mweene said the team had potential to reach another level of the game following some tough lessons picked up from its World Cup experience. “It was a great learning curve for the girls, and we must be proud. On their maiden…...



