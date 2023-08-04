VETERAN coach Fred Mwila believes that finding a premium sponsor for the FAZ Women’s League will not only boost women’s football but enhance the quality of players eligible for national team selection. Mwila also says Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape should be allowed to pursue further coaching qualifications before the Olympic qualifiers begin in September. Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mwila urged the corporate world to recognise the potential of women’s football which is on the rise. “I want to start by congratulating our girls for the good performance at their maiden World Cup appearance despite being eliminated. It’s not easy to win a game at that level. The team did well, and we are proud of the girls…....



