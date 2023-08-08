FAZ says it is working with government to create a roadmap and budget for the AFCON to ensure that no detail is overlooked when preparing the team for the tournament. And FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association hopes the Charity Shield fixture involving league winners Power Dynamos and Absa Cup champions Forest Rangers will set the tone for an exciting season ahead. In his most recent Monday President’s Column, Kamanga announced that FAZ had presented a well-defined plan and budget to the government ahead of the last AFCON qualifying match against Comoros next month. Kamanga explained that the Chipolopolo technical team, led by Avram Grant, had already submitted a preliminary schedule for the AFCON and World Cup preparations. “Away…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.