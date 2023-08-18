NKWAZI and Konkola Blades renew their rivalry at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka this afternoon when the 2023/2024 MTN Super League swings into action. It is a long race until the outcome of the 2023/2024 season is known next May but promoted Blades need to make a statement to reassure their fans that they are back to stay in the Premier League. The two teams have met four times since 2017, with Nkwazi winning three games and managing a draw against the Chililabombwe-based outfit. In the last meeting between the two sides in the 2021/2022 season, Nkwazi thrashed Blades 3-0 before handing them a 1-0 defeat in the return fixture. Nkwazi assistant coach Dennis Makinka declared his team ready, adding…...



