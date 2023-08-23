BURGEONING Zambian golfer Sydney Wemba started the Altron Big Easy tour in South Africa at the Huddle Park Golf and Recreation on a bad note after posting an over 73 in the first round. The budding star is making his debut on the Altron tour following his invite. Wemba bogeyed on holes two, five, and thirteen but managed two birdies on holes six and 14 to finish day one on 58th position heading into the second round. In an interview yesterday, Wemba said he would redeem himself in the second round despite the bad start. He said he was unlucky and struggled on the putting greens. “It’s been a frustrating first round, and I was unlucky in the first. I…...



