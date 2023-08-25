FORMER Ghanaian International Asamoah Gyan says he hopes to get revenge for the 2012 AFCON semifinal missed penalty when the African Legends select side faces off the Chipolopolo Legends on November 4 at the National Heroes Stadium. Kennedy Mweene saved Gyan’s 6th-minute penalty in the game that Zambia won 1-0 via an Emmanuel Mayuka 78th-minute goal on the way to AFCON triumph. And Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu says the Legends match is aimed at appreciating former footballers and marketing the country’s tourism sector. Kings of Africa in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport announced that African Legends led by former Nigerian International Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha would face the Chipolopolo legends in an exhibition match aimed at marketing Zambia’s tourism to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.