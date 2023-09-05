FAZ president Andrew Kamanga believes that the game against Comoros presents an opportunity for Chipolopolo to end the AFCON qualifiers on a high note and maintain a winning mentality heading into the finals. The Avram Grant tutored side faces Comoros this Saturday in a dead rubber AFCON qualifier, having already secured qualification with a game to spare. In his latest column, Kamanga urged the team to treat the Comoros game like any other competitive game despite having qualified. He said the technical bench had not disappointed having named a full-strength squad, adding that the team must sustain a winning mentality. “Football felicitations to our soccer-loving family. It is an exciting time in our game with our already qualified Chipolopolo regrouping…...



