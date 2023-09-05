Comfort Selemani of Green Buffaloes celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 CAF Womens Championship League COSAFA Qualifier match between Green Buffaloes and Lesotho Defence Force at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont on the 04 September 2023 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

ESTHER Banda’s spectacular scorcher yesterday propelled defending Cosafa Champions League champions Green Buffaloes to a 2-1 victory and book a slot into the knockout stages of the competition where they face rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for a slot in the finals. With the game seemingly headed for a draw, the youngster hit a long-range drive to score a contender for goal of the tournament after many failed attempts by the Zambia Army-sponsored side. In the aftermath of the game, coach Carol Kanyemba was left questioning her team’s efficiency in front of the goal despite their victory. Kanyemba said she had hopped to avoid rivals Sundowns in the semi-finals but fate had other ideas. “Wow! A repeat of the previous edition. We…...