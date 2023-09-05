WOMEN’S hockey national team coach Floyd Chomba has described the 2024 FIH Fives World Cup as fair but says will require hard work and sacrifice from the team. Zambia has been placed in group B alongside rivals South Africa, Australia, and Ukraine ahead of the World Cup set for January in Oman. The top two teams from each group will move on to the knockout stages. Other groups consist of the Netherlands, Malaysia, Fiji, and Oman in Pool A, India, the United States, Poland and Namibia in Pool C, and New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand, and Paraguay in Pool D. In a Monday interview with Goal Diggers, Chomba revealed that the draw was fair despite being in a group with teams…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.