MTN/FAZ Super League newcomers Trident FC have placed coach Israel Mwanza on administrative leave following a poor start to the season. Mwanza becomes the second managerial casualty this campaign after Nkana sidelined Beston Chambeshi a week ago with barely three games into the new season. Trident is 17th on the log after three matches, having only managed to pick a point against Kansanshi Dynamos in their week one fixture following a 1-all draw. The new entrants suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kabwe Warriors before they were thrashed 2-0 by Zanaco. According to a statement issued by Trident Chief Executive Officer Mvula Mangulenje, the decision was arrived at after an evaluation of the team’s recent performances. “Trident Football…...



