POWER Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo has declared ‘war’ against Tanzania giants SC Simba ahead of Saturday’s CAF Champions League pre-group stage, first leg clash billed for the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The defending FAZ/MTN Super League champions face off against Simba in a 15:00-hour kickoff. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Wednesday, Chipepo challenged his players to prove that they want it more against Simba. “We played against them in an international friendly, and that game gave us an insight into their style of play. We didn’t have an idea and only used to watch them in the Champions League. But ‘iyi ninkhondo’ (this is war). We played a friendly game, we saw them, but that was a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.