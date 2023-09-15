ZAMBIAN flyweight boxer Patrick Chinyemba has qualified to the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics Africa Qualifying tournament after defeating Mohammed Moziane of Algeria by a 5-0 unanimous point decision on Tuesday night in Dakar. Meanwhile, lightweight Margret Tembo’s dreams of reaping a medal sunk after she suffered defeat at the hands of Adeola Oyesiji of Nigeria by a split-point decision of 4-1. With only two out of the eight cruising into the semis, all the hopes rest on Chinyemba and Felistus Nkandu, who steps into the ring this afternoon in pursuit of a spot in the finals. Fighting in the blue corner, Chinyemba entered the ring blazing with confidence, trading a fair share of punches with his opponent that…...



