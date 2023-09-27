ZAMBIA and Botswana have submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to make the announcement for the hosts of the 2025 and 2027 AFCON finals. Southern Africa last hosted an AFCON in 2013 when South Africa took advantage of Libya being stripped of the rights to host Africa’s premium competition. Zambia had initially targeted the 2025 bid but opted to stake a claim for the 2027 bid. Officials from both countries settled for a joint bid to strengthen their push for hosting the AFCON with Botswana Minister of Youth, Sport and Gender Tumiso Rakgare teaming up with the Zambian delegation led by the Permanent Secretary…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.