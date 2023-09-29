HERIATGE Home Construction Limited has presented Commonwealth and African Champion 400m champion Muzala Samukonga, with a house in recognition of his gold medal win in Birmingham last year. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu, his Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe, Zambia National Service representatives, Heritage Construction officials, and other government officials, witnessed the official handover of the house in Lilayi yesterday. During his vote of thanks, Samukonga expressed his gratitude to Heritage Homes for enhancing his life. “I stand here today, as a proud and grateful athlete to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has made my athletics career successful. To Heritage Home Construction Limited, you have made my life complete, you have sheltered me. It is a great honour and privilege…...



