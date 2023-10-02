POWER Dynamos’ hopes of progressing to the CAF Champions League group stages yesterday sunk in the river Nile following their 1-all draw against SC Simba in the reverse fixture played at the Azam Sports Complex in Tanzania. Meanwhile, FC MUZA suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Diables Noir of Congo Brazzaville to bow out of the CAF Confederation Cup. Power Dynamos was knocked out of the competition on the away goal rule following a 2-all draw in the first leg at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium a week ago. Andy Boyeli’s 17th–minute strike was cancelled off by Kondwani Chiboni’s 69th-minute own goal to condemn the Kitwe giants to the dust bin. Coach Mwenya Chipepo described bowing out of the competition…...



