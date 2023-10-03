TEN-time national scrabble champion Paul Kalumba scooped the Mwenya Munkonge Memorial Scrabble Championship after amassing 16 wins and a whooping spread of +2427 at the weekend. The tournament played at the Bank of Zambia Sports Complex had 20 rounds played in the Swiss system and the final 3 King-of-the-hill format. Kalumba walked away with a winner’s shield, a medal, and K8,000 prize money. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Monday, Kalumba described winning the memorial championships as a dream come true. “It’s a good feeling to win the Mwenya Munkonge Scrabble Championship. I trained hard to achieve this title and I am excited to win it. The competition was tough, and must admit, the guys gave me a good…...



