WOMEN’s national team Assistant Coach Florence Mwila has described yesterday’s scoreless start to the team’s Cosafa Women’s Cup title defence against a stubborn Mozambique as a minor setback that she blamed on stage fright and poor finishing. Zambia’s draw makes Angola early Group B leaders after thumping Comoros 5-0 in the early kickoff at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Attridgeville. Mwila said inexperience and confidence in front of goal contributed greatly to the poor final third performance. “We knew that it was not going to be an easy game but not the result that we expected. Looking at the team we have, we have about 15 new players playing the first match on the national team. I’m sure you saw in…...



