THE women’s national team has finally roared to life at the Cosafa Women’s Championship with a 3-1 win over Angola at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg. It was a performance befitting champions after coming under fire for a modest performance in the opening Group B game on October 5, where the team was held to a barren draw by Mozambique. A brace from Sarah Jere and a beautiful goal from Jackline Nkole was enough to send the Copper Queens top of the group on four points after two games. Coach Florence Mwila described the victory as relief, saying the team was headed in the right direction. Mwila said the team would approach the last group game against Comoros with proper intent…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.