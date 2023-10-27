SUPER league side Nkana are counting down to the return to Wusakile having been squatting at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka as the result of a FAZ sanction. Club Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Mutafu says Nkana is looking forward to return home next month albeit they will be without their fans as they will play the remainder of the home games in the first half of the season behind closed doors. Mutafu said in his column that the club’s final home game in Lusaka will be on November 12 when they face Power Dynamos in a derby at the National Heroes Stadium. “Let me remind you that our stay in exile, as in squatting at Lusaka’s Woodlands Stadium will soon come…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.