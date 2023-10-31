ZAMBIA has achieved mixed results at the 2024 Paris Africa Olympic qualifiers, with the women’s team securing its first win while the men suffered a second defeat in Pretoria, South Africa to crush out. In the early kick off, the women’s team beat Namibia 3-2 to register its first win at the tournament, but the men’s team suffered a stoppage time 1-0 loss to Kenya. Zambia 3-2 Namibia Floyd Chomba’s ladies made a comeback after their loss to Kenya to defeat Namibia 3-2 in a game of two halves. Goals from Martha Kalomo, Carol Nakombe, and Christine Kaluba were enough to hand Zambia her first victory and restore some hope of pulling off the group stage. Assistant coach Godfrey Lwando…...



