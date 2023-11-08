WHILE there are a number of match-ups in the Super League today, particular interest will be paid to the game between leaders Kabwe Warriors and struggling Kansanshi Dynamos. This game is a match of two teams with contrasting fortunes in the last nine games played in the division. As they travel to Chingola, Warriors are riding high on confidence in that they are chasing to stretch their unbeaten run to 10 games having not lost a match since August. Mumamba Numba’s men have a run of six wins and three stalemates in the last nine games. This form has seen them command the league at the summit with 21 points, one better than unbeaten FC MUZA. Coming to the home…...



