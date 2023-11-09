FC MUZA have leaped to the summit of the league despite recording their first loss of the season in a 2–1 defeat to Nkwazi at Edwin Imboela Stadium. Week 11 in the Super League was wrapped yesterday with a number of interesting results posted, such as Nkana getting their second win of the season and Kabwe Warrior’s good run coming to an end. Nkwazi recorded their second straight win at home yesterday when they condemned MUZA to a 2–1 defeat. Going into this game, MUZA were the only unbeaten team in the league. Joseph ‘Sabobo’ Banda gave Nkwazi the lead in the 22nd minute before MUZA restored parity in the 45th minute when an own goal came from Henry Besa…....



