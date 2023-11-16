WOMEN’s national team striker Grace Chanda has expressed happiness following her nomination for the Best Player of the Year Award by CAF for the second year running. CAF on Tuesday unveiled the preliminary nominees for the various women’s categories for the 2023 Awards. Copper Queens trio of Chanda, Barbra Banda, and Racheal Kundananji are among the 30 players vying for the prestigious Player of the Year Award, held by Nigeria’s Osisat Oshoala for a record fifth time. In an interview from her base in Spain, Chanda expressed gratitude for the nomination. “The target is to get back to full fitness. I wish to express my happiness in being nominated for the Best Player of the Year Award by CAF for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.