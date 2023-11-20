COPPER Queens coach Bruce Mwape says his target is to win away from home when his team faces Angola in the first leg of its double-header WAFCON qualifier. The Copper Queens face Angola away on November 29 before hosting them on December 5 in the reverse fixture of the final round of the WAFCON qualifiers. Mwape’s ladies regrouped in Lusaka yesterday with foreign-based players set to join days before the crucial encounter. In an interview yesterday, Mwape said the team anticipated a tough encounter against Angola, adding that the bench would not tolerate complacency. He said the team’s target is to finish off the job in Angola before playing at home. “The team has regrouped here in Lusaka ahead of…...



