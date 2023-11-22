GOVERNMENT has asked sports associations to submit their 2024 budgets by the end of December to access partial assistance for their respective calendar activities for next year. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Ministry of Sport Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said associations would not access funding from the Ministry of Sport but the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ). This came to light in response to a plea sent by Netball Zambia over the K238,000 deficit needed to ensure the team’s travel for the Africa Cup of Nations set for Gaborone, Botswana from November 29 to December 6. “As a Ministry, we have depleted our regional and international budget for supporting federations. This year alone, we have so far supported 30 associations…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.